    DBV   FR0010417345

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

(DBV)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  21/04 17:38:21
2.686 EUR   +1.36%
DBV Technologies : AGM 2022 – Formulaire de vote par correspondance

21/04/2022 | 22:28
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE

Convoquée le 12 mai 2022 à 08h30

Au siège social

177-181 Avenue Pierre-Brossolette 92120 MONTROUGE

S.A. au capital de 5 509 653,70 € 441 772 522 RCS Nanterre

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING To be held on May 12, 2022 at 08:30 a.m.

At headquarters

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

A

B

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

C

D

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

E

F

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

G

H

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

J

K

09/05/2022

Disclaimer

DBV Technologies SA published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 20:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Données financières
CA 2022 4,71 M 5,11 M -
Résultat net 2022 -79,5 M -86,3 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 73,3 M 79,6 M -
PER 2022 -1,99x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 148 M 160 M -
VE / CA 2022 15,8x
VE / CA 2023 5,16x
Nbr Employés 92
Flottant 91,2%
Graphique DBV TECHNOLOGIES
DBV Technologies : Graphique analyse technique DBV Technologies | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,65 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 183%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Daniel Tassé Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sébastien Robitaille Chief Financial Officer
Michel de Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Pharis Mohideen Chief Medical Officer
Pascal Wotling Chief Technical Operations Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DBV TECHNOLOGIES-13.37%158
MERCK KGAA-20.22%85 483
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-13.88%11 354
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-9.57%5 554
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG3.01%4 230
YUHAN CORPORATION-4.03%3 264