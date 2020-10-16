Connexion
DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A.

(DBV)
ETFs positionnés sur DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A.
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-3.96%2.89%FranceActions



Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,80 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,96 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A.129.80%652
MERCK KGAA5.20%76 587
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD17.57%28 699
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.17.45%16 278
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-34.02%7 949
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-6.86%6 180
