ETFs positionnés sur DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR -3.96% 2.89% France Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 8,80 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,96 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,4% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. 129.80% 652 MERCK KGAA 5.20% 76 587 ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD 17.57% 28 699 KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD. 17.45% 16 278 SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. -34.02% 7 949 BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. -6.86% 6 180