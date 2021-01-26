Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  De'Longhi S.p.A.    DLG   IT0003115950

DE'LONGHI S.P.A.

(DLG)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
BL-European Smaller Companies BM EURNON3.00%0.00%4.49M EUR
Digital Stars Europe AccNON5.00%81.00%5.78M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Eq Eur SC Sus FNON3.00%52.00%22.86M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur DE'LONGHI S.P.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ...-0.41%4.61%-ItalieActions



Graphique DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
De'Longhi S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique De'Longhi S.p.A.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,40 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,38 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,49%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DE'LONGHI S.P.A.13.96%5 332
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.3.60%109 841
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%13 242
NEWELL BRANDS INC.20.11%10 820
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.5.27%10 351
GROUPE SEB S.A.8.66%9 850
