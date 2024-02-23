Decentral Life, Inc.
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|0,00064 USD
|-1,54 %
|+20,00 %
|+50,00 %
|09/02
|Decentral Life, Inc. lance un ERP SaaS optimisé par l'IA pour sa société TBI, Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
|CI
|02/02
|Transcript : Decentral Life, Inc. - Pre Recorded Shareholder/Analyst Call
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+50,00 %
|5 M $
|+30,14 %
|8 027 M $
|-5,82 %
|696 M $
|-13,57 %
|690 M $
|-35,03 %
|653 M $
|-20,25 %
|225 M $
|-15,25 %
|121 M $
|-13,40 %
|120 M $
|-17,78 %
|105 M $
|-60,51 %
|85 M $
