Decentral Life, Inc. propose un incubateur d'entreprises technologiques (TBI). La société opère par le biais d'accords de licence individuels de logiciels en tant que service (SaaS) avec ses entreprises participantes TBI et fournit à chaque entreprise TBI l'utilisation de sa plateforme technologique pour gérer sa propre entreprise de réseautage social et de commerce électronique. Diverses entreprises spécifiques à l'industrie participent et opèrent dans son programme TBI, telles que les secteurs de la chasse, de la pêche, du camping, des voyages en camping-car, de la course automobile, des sports de raquette, de la navigation de plaisance, du vélo électronique, du cyclisme, du golf, du cannabis, du chanvre, de l'exploration spatiale, du football, du transport, de la blockchain, de l'intelligence artificielle (IA) et de l'immobilier résidentiel. La société propose le jeton WDLF. Ses jetons Ethereum WDLF (ERC20) sont minés par les utilisateurs de sa plateforme technologique qui est licenciée par les entreprises dans son programme TBI. La société exploite et soutient le développement technologique continu de sa plateforme, utilisée par les consommateurs et les entreprises dans 120 pays à travers le monde.