Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
13,3 M
-
12,8 M
|Résultat net 2022
-49,0 M
-
-47,1 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|-1,33x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
54,2 M
54,2 M
52,1 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|4,06x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|6,50x
|Nbr Employés
|62
|Flottant
|79,5%
Tendances analyse technique DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,17 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|16,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|637%
