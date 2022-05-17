Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    DBTX   US24343R1068

DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(DBTX)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  16/05 22:00:01
2.170 USD   +3.83%
13:01DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
12/05Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
21/03Decibel Therapeutics dépose un dossier mixte de 200 millions de dollars
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

17/05/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 13,3 M - 12,8 M
Résultat net 2022 -49,0 M - -47,1 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -1,33x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 54,2 M 54,2 M 52,1 M
Capi. / CA 2022 4,06x
Capi. / CA 2023 6,50x
Nbr Employés 62
Flottant 79,5%
Tendances analyse technique DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,17 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 637%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Laurence E. Reid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elisabeth Leiderman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William H. Carson Chairman
Heather Wolff Vice President-Clinical Development Operations
Neil Exter Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.-53.33%54
MODERNA, INC.-46.35%54 199
LONZA GROUP AG-28.13%40 453
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.83%39 077
SEAGEN INC.-7.80%26 238
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-32.02%17 114