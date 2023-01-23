Recherche avancée
    DBTX   US24343R1068

DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(DBTX)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  16:10:03 23/01/2023
2.680 USD   +3.47%
16:01Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de SVB Securities LLC
ZM
2022Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. : Citigroup optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
2022Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de SVB Securities LLC

23/01/2023 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 10,0 M - 9,23 M
Résultat net 2022 -51,7 M - -47,7 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -1,25x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 63,9 M 63,9 M 59,0 M
Capi. / CA 2022 6,39x
Capi. / CA 2023 7,67x
Nbr Employés 62
Flottant 79,8%
Graphique DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,59 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 448%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Laurence E. Reid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James B. Murphy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William H. Carson Chairman
Heather Wolff Vice President-Clinical Development Operations
Jonathon Whitton Senior VP-Clinical Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DECIBEL THERAPEUTICS, INC.26.34%64
MODERNA, INC.7.99%74 523
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.14%41 533
LONZA GROUP AG6.82%38 987
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.37%28 253
SEAGEN INC.2.32%24 413