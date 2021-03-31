|
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Credit Suisse maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
115 M
97,7 M
|Résultat net 2021
-248 M
-212 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
73,7 M
62,8 M
|PER 2021
|-9,72x
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
|
2 393 M
2 393 M
2 040 M
|VE / CA 2021
|20,2x
|VE / CA 2022
|9,35x
|Nbr Employés
|350
|Flottant
|71,2%
Tendances analyse technique DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
73,60 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
41,53 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
102%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
77,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
46,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs