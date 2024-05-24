Deckers Outdoor Corporation est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de chaussures et de vêtements de sport, de plein air et de style décontracté. Les produits sont commercialisés sous les marques UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk et Koolaburra. Le CA par canal de vente se répartit comme suit : - vente en gros (56,7%) ; - vente directe aux consommateurs (43,3%).

Secteur Chaussures