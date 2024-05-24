Action DECK DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION
Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Actions

DECK

US2435371073

Chaussures

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 24/05/2024 		Après clotûre 22:21:06
1 033 USD +14,18 % Graphique intraday de Deckers Outdoor Corporation 1 034 +0,10 %
22:01 DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : UBS à l'achat ZM
21:52 DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Deckers Outdoor Corporation

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : UBS à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Wedbush toujours positif ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Telsey Advisory Group toujours à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : BNP Paribas Exane réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Raymond James toujours positif ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Citigroup toujours à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Evercore ISI toujours à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Barclays favorable sur le dossier ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : TD Cowen persiste à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus optimiste sur le dossier ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Williams Trading persiste à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets reste à l'achat ZM
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION : Baird persiste à l'achat ZM
Les marchés boursiers progressent en cours de journée alors que les traders analysent les données macroéconomiques MT
Les actions de Deckers Outdoor sont prêtes pour de nouvelles hausses en raison de la forte dynamique des marques UGG et Hoka, selon Wedbush MT
Les actions de Deckers, propriétaire de Hoka, franchissent pour la première fois la barre des 1 000 dollars RE
Wall Street se prend un petit coup de tatane Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : TotalEnergies, Alstom, Air Liquide, Teleperformance, Ahold, Boeing... Our Logo
Le chausseur Deckers Outdoor dépasse ses estimations trimestrielles grâce à la forte demande de HOKA et d'UGG RE
Deckers Brands : hausse des bénéfices par action et des ventes pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal ; publication des perspectives pour l'exercice 2025 -- Les actions montent après les heures de bureau MT
Transcript : Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, May 23, 2024

Profil Société

Deckers Outdoor Corporation est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de chaussures et de vêtements de sport, de plein air et de style décontracté. Les produits sont commercialisés sous les marques UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk et Koolaburra. Le CA par canal de vente se répartit comme suit : - vente en gros (56,7%) ; - vente directe aux consommateurs (43,3%).
Chaussures
25/07/2024 - Q1 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
904,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
1 024 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+13,20 %
Secteur Chaussures - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION Action Deckers Outdoor Corporation
+54,53 % 23,22 Md
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Action Huali Industrial Group Company Limited
+29,43 % 11,2 Md
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC. Action Skechers U.S.A., Inc.
+9,54 % 10,28 Md
BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC Action Birkenstock Holding plc
-1,27 % 8,69 Md
CROCS, INC. Action Crocs, Inc.
+59,43 % 8,66 Md
PUMA SE Action PUMA SE
-5,52 % 7,83 Md
POU CHEN CORPORATION Action Pou Chen Corporation
+19,90 % 3,43 Md
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Action Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited
+75,00 % 3,18 Md
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED Action Relaxo Footwears Limited
-8,96 % 2,48 Md
BATA INDIA LIMITED Action Bata India Limited
-18,48 % 2,09 Md
