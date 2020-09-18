14 septembre 2020 : Présentation SFAF – Résultats semestriels 2020

Résultats
1er semestre 2020
Le 14 septembre 2020
WEBCAST
Agenda
2
DELFINGEN, un leader mondial dans les solutions de protection et de cheminement des réseaux électriques et fluides embarqués
3
En un clin d'oeil
CRÉÉE en1954
+3000
COLLABORATEURS
PRÉSENT DANS 19PAYS
BOURSE DE PARIS
Euronext Growth
UNE ENTREPRISE
FAMILIALE DEPUIS
3 GÉNÉRATIONS
2 BUSINESS UNIT :
230
MILLIONS D'EUROS
DE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES
EN 2019
4
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Delfingen Industry SA published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:24:06 UTC