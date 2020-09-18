Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  DELFINGEN Industry    ALDEL   FR0000054132

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY

(ALDEL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

14 septembre 2020 : Présentation SFAF – Résultats semestriels 2020

18/09/2020 | 16:24

Résultats

1er semestre 2020

Le 14 septembre 2020

WEBCAST

Agenda

  • Nos orientations stratégiques
  • Résultats 1er semestre 2020
  • Acquisition SCHLEMMER

2

DELFINGEN, un leader mondial dans les solutions de protection et de cheminement des réseaux électriques et fluides embarqués

3

En un clin d'oeil

CRÉÉE en1954

+3000

COLLABORATEURS

PRÉSENT DANS 19PAYS

BOURSE DE PARIS

Euronext Growth

UNE ENTREPRISE

FAMILIALE DEPUIS

3 GÉNÉRATIONS

2 BUSINESS UNIT :

  • Systèmes de protection
  • Transfert de fluides

230

MILLIONS D'EUROS

DE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES

EN 2019

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Delfingen Industry SA published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:24:06 UTC

Données financières
CA 2019 230 M 273 M -
Résultat net 2019 8,53 M 10,1 M -
Dette nette 2019 69,4 M 82,2 M -
PER 2019 5,76x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 44,5 M 52,6 M -
VE / CA 2018 0,47x
VE / CA 2019 0,51x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 29,4%
Graphique DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Durée : Période :
DELFINGEN Industry : Graphique analyse technique DELFINGEN Industry | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Gérald Streit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Streit Chairman
Emmanuel Klinklin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc Lemke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Juan Manuel Diaz Huder Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY-7.96%53
DENSO CORPORATION-9.38%33 278
APTIV PLC-12.30%22 490
CONTINENTAL AG-18.71%22 157
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-5.47%19 290
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.22%18 403
