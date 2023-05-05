Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. DELFINGEN Industry
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALDEL   FR0000054132

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY

(ALDEL)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:19:10 05/05/2023
47.00 EUR   +0.21%
17:45Delfingen Industry : Record revenue in Q1 2023
AT
17:45Delfingen Industry : Chiffre d’affaires record au T1 2023
AT
08:55Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Vendredi 5 mai 2023
AO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Delfingen Industry : Record revenue in Q1 2023

05/05/2023 | 17:45
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, May 5th, 2023

Record revenue in Q1 2023

  • Growth of +14 %, to €116.6m
  • Double-digit growth over all business lines

Upward revision of 2023 revenue target to €465m

Reaffirmation of the current operating margin target of 6 % in 2023














in € millions
unaudited		 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Organic
change[1]
Mobility 99.3 88.7 +12.0 % +12.4 %
Industrial 17.2 13.5 +27.6 % +24.0 %
Total revenue 116.6 102.2 +14.0 % +13.9 %

In Q1 2023, DELFINGEN recorded revenue of €116.6m, up +14.0 % (+13.9 % at constant scope and exchange rates), thus posting its best revenue ever recorded in one quarter, continuing the growth acceleration initiated in the second half of 2022. The foreign currency effect as at late March 2023 is positive, at +1.7 %, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

Over the period, the Mobility and Industrial markets, contributed to this performance.

  • Sales derived from the Mobility market totalled €99.3m, up +12.0 % (+12.4 % at constant scope and exchange rates), benefiting from the market environment stabilization that began in the second half of 2022. The textile activity recorded revenue of €19.6m, up +36.4 %, confirming its strong potential as a growth relay for the Group.

Although still operating in a macroeconomic context impacted by shortages of electronic components and the Russia-Ukraine war, DELFINGEN is capitalising on its strategic positions with its primary global cable manufacturers in order to over-perform on the automotive market (+6.7 pts), particularly in the Americas (+2.3 pts) and Asia (+28 pts) markets, which are recording strong growth this quarter.

  • Sales derived from the Industrial market, one of the Group's development priorities, totalled €17.2m, up a strong +27.6 % (+24.0 % at constant scope and exchange rates).

Analysis of consolidated revenue by geographical area

All regions posted increases over the period:

in € millions
unaudited		 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Organic
change[2]
Europe - Africa 55.4 50.8 +9.0 % +9.7 %
Americas 47.4 40.6 +16.9 % +11.7 %
Asia 13.7 10.8 +26.7 % +27.4 %
Total revenue 116.6 102.2 +14.0 % +13.9 %

Upward revision of 2023 revenue target

Considering the acquisitions of REIKU and AHN Chem[3], carried out in Germany and South Korea respectively, and consolidated from April 1st, 2023, DELFINGEN is announcing an upward revision of its revenue target. The Group now anticipates €465m in revenue over the financial year, as opposed to the €450m initially announced.

Reaffirmation of the 2023 current operating margin target

DELFINGEN also reaffirms its current operating margin target of 6 % (compared to 5 % in 2022).

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

DELFINGEN is an automotive supplier and world leader in on-board network protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes for the mobility and industrial markets.

A family-owned company, DELFINGEN has 4,000 employees and operates worldwide, close to its customers, with 40 locations in 21 countries on 4 continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of the new mobility challenges: electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, safety and environmental requirements.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN
Christophe Clerc
Executive Vice President - Finances
cclerc@delfingen.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		 ACTIFIN
Investors relations
Lucie Morlot
lucie.morlot@actifin.fr
T. +33 (0) 1 80 18 26 33		 ACTIFIN
Press relations
Isabelle Dray
idray@actifin.fr
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

Declaration « Safe Harbor »

Although DELFINGEN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond DELFINGEN's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

[1] At constant scope and exchange rates

[2] At constant scope and exchange rates

[3] Press Release of 3 April 2023


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : x5ufaZpoYmvHy25saMtra5eYaJpkmJOWmGLJnJJrZJvGb2qRl26XmJ2XZnBqnWps
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Communiqué sur comptes, résultats

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/79856-pr_delfingen_en_q1_2023-vfinal.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2023 ActusNews
Toute l'actualité sur DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
17:45Delfingen Industry : Record revenue in Q1 2023
AT
17:45Delfingen Industry : Chiffre d’affaires record au T1 2023
AT
08:55Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Vendredi 5 mai 2023
AO
04/05Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris - Vendredi 5 mai 2023
AO
28/04Delfingen Industry : Depot AMF CP. D230373
PU
28/04Delfingen Industry : Modalités de mise à disposition du Document d’enregistrement universe..
AT
28/04DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Document d'enregistrement universel
CO
26/04DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
CO
18/04Indépendance France Small : "Avec un PER moyen de 10, le fonds décote de 40% par rappor..
ZB
03/04DELFINGEN Industry : en baisse après l'annonce de deux acquisitions e..
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 363 M 399 M -
Résultat net 2021 16,1 M 17,7 M -
Dette nette 2021 104 M 114 M -
PER 2021 7,80x
Rendement 2021 2,36%
Capitalisation 123 M 135 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,79x
VE / CA 2021 0,63x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 27,9%
Graphique DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Durée : Période :
DELFINGEN Industry : Graphique analyse technique DELFINGEN Industry | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gérald Streit Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Lemke Chief Information Officer, Director-IT & EVP
Emmanuel Klinklin COO, Executive VP & Director-Europe & Africa
Cataldo Mangione Independent Director
Annie Kahn Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY5.39%135
DENSO CORPORATION23.62%45 138
APTIV PLC-1.16%24 941
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.29.77%15 643
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.73%14 997
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.61%14 323
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer