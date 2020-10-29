|
DELIVERY HERO : Berenberg toujours à l'achat
29/10/2020 | 12:47
L'analyste Sarah Simon du bureau de recherche Berenberg considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 105 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
2 665 M
3 126 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-827 M
-970 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
313 M
367 M
-
|PER 2020
|-26,1x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
19 381 M
22 785 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|7,15x
|VE / CA 2021
|4,81x
|Nbr Employés
|27 071
|Flottant
|77,8%
|
|Graphique DELIVERY HERO SE
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DELIVERY HERO SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
115,14 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
97,32 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
38,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
18,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-4,44%