Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Delivery Hero SE    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 29/10 13:36:05
101 EUR   +3.78%
12:47DELIVERY HERO : Berenberg toujours à l'achat
ZD
08:39DELIVERY HERO : Barclays réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
28/10DELIVERY HERO : Opinion positive de Kepler Cheuvreux
ZD
DELIVERY HERO : Berenberg toujours à l'achat

29/10/2020 | 12:47
L'analyste Sarah Simon du bureau de recherche Berenberg considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 105 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Toute l'actualité sur DELIVERY HERO SE
Recommandations des analystes sur DELIVERY HERO SE
Données financières
CA 2020 2 665 M 3 126 M -
Résultat net 2020 -827 M -970 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 313 M 367 M -
PER 2020 -26,1x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 19 381 M 22 785 M -
VE / CA 2020 7,15x
VE / CA 2021 4,81x
Nbr Employés 27 071
Flottant 77,8%
Tendances analyse technique DELIVERY HERO SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 115,14 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 97,32 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,44%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE37.93%22 785
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED60.01%737 776
NETFLIX, INC.50.27%214 818
PROSUS N.V.24.55%158 605
NASPERS LIMITED32.63%79 627
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.15%58 976
