|
DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank à l'achat
18/11/2020 | 19:20
DZ Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur DELIVERY HERO SE
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DELIVERY HERO SE
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
2 515 M
2 986 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-795 M
-944 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
580 M
688 M
-
|PER 2020
|-25,9x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
19 043 M
22 597 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|7,80x
|VE / CA 2021
|4,62x
|Nbr Employés
|27 071
|Flottant
|77,8%
|
|Graphique DELIVERY HERO SE
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DELIVERY HERO SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
118,64 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
95,62 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
46,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
24,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
4,58%