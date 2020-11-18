Connexion
DELIVERY HERO SE

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
18/11 19:56:31
96.24 EUR   +0.65%
19:20DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank à l'achat
ZD
12:43Alerte nouveaux achats dans le portefeuille Investisseur Europe PEA
17/11Les marchés européens reviennent à la prudence
AW
DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank à l'achat

0
18/11/2020 | 19:20
DZ Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Données financières
CA 2020 2 515 M 2 986 M -
Résultat net 2020 -795 M -944 M -
Dette nette 2020 580 M 688 M -
PER 2020 -25,9x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 19 043 M 22 597 M -
VE / CA 2020 7,80x
VE / CA 2021 4,62x
Nbr Employés 27 071
Flottant 77,8%
Graphique DELIVERY HERO SE
Durée : Période :
Delivery Hero SE : Graphique analyse technique Delivery Hero SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DELIVERY HERO SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 118,64 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 95,62 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,58%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE35.52%22 597
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED56.82%713 653
NETFLIX, INC.48.54%212 340
PROSUS N.V.45.05%169 521
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.64.39%86 231
NASPERS LIMITED34.37%85 443
