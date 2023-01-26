Recherche avancée
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Rapport
26/01/2023
52.58 EUR   +3.75%
10:44DELIVERY HERO : RBC réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
25/01Prosus, Naspers suppriment 30% des emplois dans les bureaux des entreprises
ZR
24/01L'unité de livraison Hero Glovo a reçu une amende de 57 millions d'euros en Espagne pour violation du droit du travail.
MT
DELIVERY HERO : RBC réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

26/01/2023 | 10:44
L'analyste Sherri Malek de chez RBC maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 85 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 8 842 M 9 631 M -
Résultat net 2022 -1 804 M -1 965 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 893 M 3 151 M -
PER 2022 -7,19x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 13 045 M 14 209 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,80x
VE / CA 2023 1,47x
Nbr Employés 49 417
Flottant 65,8%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 50,68 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 66,76 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE13.18%14 209
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.31%470 509
NETFLIX, INC.24.78%163 750
PROSUS N.V.18.08%108 247
AIRBNB, INC.22.15%66 129
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.16%60 411