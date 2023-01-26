|
DELIVERY HERO : RBC réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
L'analyste Sherri Malek de chez RBC maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 85 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 842 M
9 631 M
|Résultat net 2022
-1 804 M
-1 965 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 893 M
3 151 M
|PER 2022
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
13 045 M
14 209 M
|VE / CA 2022
|VE / CA 2023
|Nbr Employés
|Flottant
Tendances analyse technique DELIVERY HERO SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|50,68 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|66,76 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|31,7%
