DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Manuel Mühl de chez DZ Bank considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
|CA 2020
2 583 M
3 130 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
-879 M
-1 065 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
80,9 M
98,0 M
-
|PER 2020
|-31,5x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
34 864 M
42 177 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|13,5x
|VE / CA 2021
|6,92x
|Nbr Employés
|27 071
|Flottant
|67,0%
|Graphique DELIVERY HERO SE
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DELIVERY HERO SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
152,19 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
140,05 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
32,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
8,67%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-17,9%
