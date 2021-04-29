Connexion
DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

29/04/2021
Manuel Mühl de chez DZ Bank considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur DELIVERY HERO SE
Données financières
CA 2020 2 583 M 3 130 M -
Résultat net 2020 -879 M -1 065 M -
Dette nette 2020 80,9 M 98,0 M -
PER 2020 -31,5x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 34 864 M 42 177 M -
VE / CA 2020 13,5x
VE / CA 2021 6,92x
Nbr Employés 27 071
Flottant 67,0%
Tendances analyse technique DELIVERY HERO SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 152,19 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 140,05 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,67%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE10.28%42 177
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.35%769 552
NETFLIX, INC.-6.33%224 592
PROSUS N.V.4.87%180 777
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.59%108 751
AIRBNB, INC.22.62%107 862
