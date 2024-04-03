|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|28,4 EUR
|+1,52 %
|+5,33 %
|+13,71 %
|12:39
|DELIVERY HERO : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZD
|02/04
|DELIVERY HERO : UBS favorable sur le dossier
|ZD
Révisions de BNA
Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+14,31 %
|7,96 Md
|+5,04 %
|368 Md
|+26,15 %
|266 Md
|+25,03 %
|160 Md
|+17,61 %
|102 Md
|+9,06 %
|79,25 Md
|+39,04 %
|55,55 Md
|+43,46 %
|53,47 Md
|+6,61 %
|38,05 Md
|+7,47 %
|31,86 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Delivery Hero SE - Xetra
- Actualités Delivery Hero SE
- DELIVERY HERO : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation à l'achat