Delivery Hero SE figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'exploitation de places de marché de prise de commandes et de livraison en ligne de repas. En 2021, le groupe a traité 2 791,5 millions de commandes en Europe (186,4 millions), en Asie (1 798,5 millions), au Moyen Orient et en Afrique du Nord (616,5 millions) et en Amérique (190,1 millions). A fin 2021, Delivery Hero SE compte plus de 1,3 million de restaurants partenaires.

Secteur Internet