|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|-0.02%
|1.81%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR
|-0.46%
|1.71%
|Europe
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretio...
|1.70%
|1.65%
|Europe
|Actions - Consommation discrétionnaire
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|1.96%
|1.37%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|-0.47%
|1.34%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|0.02%
|1.34%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|-0.14%
|1.34%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|-0.19%
|1.34%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-0.28%
|1.34%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|-0.20%
|1.34%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|-0.08%
|1.33%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-0.19%
|1.33%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-0.42%
|1.33%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-0.21%
|1.33%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|1.71%
|1.22%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|1.44%
|1.20%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...
|0.10%
|1.11%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka MSCI Europe MC - EUR
|0.00%
|0.84%
|Europe
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI Europe ESG 1C - Acc...
|0.42%
|0.41%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Cat...
|-0.47%
|0.41%
|-
|NC
|Actions