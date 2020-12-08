Connexion
Fonds positionnés sur DELIVERY HERO SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Carmignac Euro-Entrepreneurs A EUR AccNON1.00%38.00%0.87M EUR
Carmignac Pf Euro-Entrprs F EUR AccNON-7.00%32.00%0.87M EUR
CS (Lux) Sm and Md Cp Alpha L/S EB EURNON15.00%40.00%NC6.32M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur DELIVERY HERO SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR-0.02%1.81%AllemagneActions
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR-0.46%1.71%EuropeActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretio...1.70%1.65%EuropeActions - Consommation discrétionnaire
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR1.96%1.37%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...-0.47%1.34%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR0.02%1.34%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR-0.14%1.34%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...-0.19%1.34%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-0.28%1.34%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR-0.20%1.34%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR-0.08%1.33%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR-0.19%1.33%AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR-0.42%1.33%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-0.21%1.33%AllemagneActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD1.71%1.22%-AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD1.44%1.20%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...0.10%1.11%-AllemagneActions
Deka MSCI Europe MC - EUR0.00%0.84%EuropeActions
Xtrackers MSCI Europe ESG 1C - Acc...0.42%0.41%-EuropeActions
Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Cat...-0.47%0.41%-NCActions
1  2  3  4Suiv.



Graphique DELIVERY HERO SE
Durée : Période :
Delivery Hero SE : Graphique analyse technique Delivery Hero SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 119,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 100,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -0,10%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE41.87%24 208
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED55.22%716 246
NETFLIX, INC.59.40%227 869
PROSUS N.V.38.85%183 355
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.80.90%94 891
NASPERS LIMITED38.69%89 990
