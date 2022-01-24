Connexion
    ALDR   FR0011522168

DELTA DRONE

(ALDR)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 24/01 17:37:41
0.0015 EUR   -6.25%
18:14DELTA DRONE : Agenda financier 2022
PU
04/01DELTA DRONE : directeur des opérations nommé pour ISS Spotter
CF
04/01DELTA DRONE : Résultat des votes de l'AGM du 27-12-2021
PU
Delta Drone : AGENDA FINANCIER 2022

24/01/2022 | 18:14
Delta Drone (Euronext Growth - FR0011522168 - ALDR) publie son agenda financier 2022.

Chiffre d'affaires 2021 31 janvier 2022
Résultats Annuels 2021 31 mars 2022
Chiffre d'affaires du 1er semestre 2022 21 juillet 2022
Résultats Semestriels 2022 30 septembre 2022

Les publications auront lieu après la clôture de la Bourse d'Euronext à Paris

Communiqué de presse du 24 janvier 2022

Disclaimer

Delta Drone SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur DELTA DRONE
04/01Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 4 janvier 2022
AO
03/01Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 4 janvier 2022
AO
03/01DELTA DRONE : entend accélérer sur le marché de la sécurité
AO
2021DELTA DRONE : Rectification d'AG
CO
2021DELTA DRONE : Réunion Assemblée générale ordinaire
CO
2021DELTA DRONE : Avis de convocation et de réunion
PU
2021DELTA DRONE : accord pour l'acquisition de 77% de AB Comtech
CF
Recommandations des analystes sur DELTA DRONE
Données financières
CA 2020 15,3 M 17,3 M -
Résultat net 2020 -10,7 M -12,1 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 0,81 M 0,91 M -
PER 2020 -2,08x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 4,01 M 4,55 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,84x
VE / CA 2020 1,32x
Nbr Employés 455
Flottant 12,2%
Tendances analyse technique DELTA DRONE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christian Viguié Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Clerc Group CFO & Director-Administration
Christophe Yziquel Operations Director
Jacques Rivoal Director
Nicole Anschutz Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DELTA DRONE-20.00%5
THALES9.76%19 830
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-10.16%3 566
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-12.26%2 410
HENSOLDT AG0.00%1 491
OHB SE1.67%722