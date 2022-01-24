Delta Drone : AGENDA FINANCIER 2022

Delta Drone (Euronext Growth - FR0011522168 - ALDR) publie son agenda financier 2022.
|
Chiffre d'affaires 2021
|
31 janvier 2022
|
Résultats Annuels 2021
|
31 mars 2022
|
Chiffre d'affaires du 1er semestre 2022
|
21 juillet 2022
|
Résultats Semestriels 2022
|
30 septembre 2022
Les publications auront lieu après la clôture de la Bourse d'Euronext à Paris
Communiqué de presse du 24 janvier 2022
Disclaimer
Delta Drone SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:13:06 UTC.