Delta Plus : 06/09/2021 - Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021

INFORMATION REGLEMENTEE
Apt, le 6 septembre 2021, 18h00
DELTA PLUS GROUP
SOCIETE ANONYME AU CAPITAL DE 3.679.354 €
SIEGE SOCIAL : APT (VAUCLUSE), ZAC LA PEYROLIERE
334 631 868 RCS AVIGNON
COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION
DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2021
La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021.
Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.deltaplusgroup.comdans la rubrique « Investisseurs : Actualités financières - Informations réglementées ».
A propos de DELTA PLUS
Delta Plus Group conçoit, normalise, fabrique ou fait fabriquer et distribue une gamme complète d'Equipements de Protection Individuelle (EPI). Delta Plus Group est cotée sur le compartiment B de NYSE-EURONEXT (ISIN : FR0013283108 - Mnémo :DLTA)
Plus d'informations : www.deltaplusgroup.com
