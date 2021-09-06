Connexion
Delta Plus : 06/09/2021 - Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021

06/09/2021 | 18:42
INFORMATION REGLEMENTEE

Apt, le 6 septembre 2021, 18h00

DELTA PLUS GROUP

SOCIETE ANONYME AU CAPITAL DE 3.679.354 €

SIEGE SOCIAL : APT (VAUCLUSE), ZAC LA PEYROLIERE

334 631 868 RCS AVIGNON

COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION

DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2021

La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.deltaplusgroup.comdans la rubrique « Investisseurs : Actualités financières - Informations réglementées ».

A propos de DELTA PLUS

Delta Plus Group conçoit, normalise, fabrique ou fait fabriquer et distribue une gamme complète d'Equipements de Protection Individuelle (EPI). Delta Plus Group est cotée sur le compartiment B de NYSE-EURONEXT (ISIN : FR0013283108 - Mnémo :DLTA)

Plus d'informations : www.deltaplusgroup.com

CONTACT

Jérôme BENOIT

Arnaud DANEL

Président Directeur Général

Directeur Administratif & Financier

e-mail : relation.investisseur@deltaplus.eu

Tel : 04.90.74.20.33

Disclaimer

Delta Plus Group SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
