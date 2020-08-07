Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Derichebourg    DBG   FR0000053381

DERICHEBOURG

(DBG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 02/09 09:53:34
2.56 EUR   +2.32%
25/08PIZZORNO ENVIRONNEMENT : good-bye Marrakech
AO
25/08PIZZORNO ENVIRONNEMENT : LCM abaisse son objectif de cours
AO
07/08BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur DERICHEBOURGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.75%0.24%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...0.61%0.06%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Trump veut porter l'estocade à la "tech" chinoise
Graphique DERICHEBOURG
Durée : Période :
Derichebourg : Graphique analyse technique Derichebourg | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,34 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,42 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 107%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DERICHEBOURG-33.75%461
WASTE MANAGEMENT0.04%48 161
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.3.45%29 531
TOMRA SYSTEMS52.12%7 173
TETRA TECH, INC.8.09%4 974
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.03%4 468
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group