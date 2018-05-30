|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Financial ...
|0.00%
|10.48%
|Europe
|Actions - Services financiers
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU Socially Resp...
|6.70%
|3.06%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Socially Respons...
|4.42%
|3.06%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Socially Respons...
|6.45%
|3.06%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU Socially Resp...
|4.88%
|3.06%
|Europe
|Actions
|BNP PARIBAS EASY - MSCI EMU SRI S-S...
|8.81%
|3.02%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR
|13.90%
|2.83%
|Europe
|Actions - Services financiers
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|11.11%
|2.82%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|8.20%
|2.82%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|8.07%
|2.82%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|7.71%
|2.82%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|7.64%
|2.81%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|11.12%
|2.81%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|11.05%
|2.81%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|11.09%
|2.81%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|8.93%
|2.81%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|11.01%
|2.80%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka Oekom Euro Nachhaltigkeit - EUR
|13.51%
|2.76%
|Europe
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|9.46%
|2.72%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|8.97%
|2.39%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions