Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 11/11 16:28:43
132.325 EUR   +2.58%
09/11DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
05/11DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
04/11DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : RBC toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
Fonds positionnés sur DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Carmignac L-S Eurp Eqs A EUR AccNON2.00%30.00%24.61M EUR
CPR Actions Euro Restructurations Z-DNON-7.00%0.00%4.08M EUR
Fidelity Global Mlt Ast Inc A-Acc-CZK HNON-6.00%0.00%NC41.89M CZK
Fidelity Growth & Income Y-Acc-USDNON-5.00%18.00%0.78M USD
Jupiter European Growth I EUR AccNON5.00%46.00%62.06M EUR
Jupiter European Opps L EUR AccNON1.00%12.00%45.9M EUR
Schroder ISF EURO Equity C Acc EURNON-6.00%14.00%84.66M EUR
Swiss Life (LUX) Equity Euro Zone EURNON-8.00%7.00%3.5M EUR
TM CRUX European I GBP IncNON2.00%23.00%5.1M GBP
TM CRUX European Special Sit I Acc GBPNON-6.00%26.00%36.79M GBP
UBS (Lux) ES German HiDiv  P-accNON-17.00%0.00%2.45M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Financial ...0.00%10.48%EuropeActions - Services financiers
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU Socially Resp...6.70%3.06%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Socially Respons...4.42%3.06%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Socially Respons...6.45%3.06%EuropeActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU Socially Resp...4.88%3.06%EuropeActions
BNP PARIBAS EASY - MSCI EMU SRI S-S...8.81%3.02%-EuropeActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR13.90%2.83%EuropeActions - Services financiers
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR11.11%2.82%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...8.20%2.82%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...8.07%2.82%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR7.71%2.82%AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR7.64%2.81%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR11.12%2.81%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR11.05%2.81%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR11.09%2.81%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR8.93%2.81%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR11.01%2.80%AllemagneActions
Deka Oekom Euro Nachhaltigkeit - EUR13.51%2.76%EuropeActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD9.46%2.72%-AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD8.97%2.39%-AllemagneActions
1  2  3  4  5  6Suiv.



Décryptage
La fièvre acheteuse
Conseil
 DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Pivot stratégique
Graphique DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Durée : Période :
Deutsche Börse AG : Graphique analyse technique Deutsche Börse AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 154,14 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 129,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 0,78%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-3.71%27 950
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED50.43%62 075
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.13%55 006
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.50%38 346
NASDAQ21.08%20 854
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO25.90%20 626
