Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
27/08 13:37:52
15.103 EUR   -0.24%
Fonds positionnés sur DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DPAM Capital B Eqs EMU Behvrl Val HI CapNON-13.00%18.00%NC7.62M EUR
Fidelity Global Infras A-Dis-EURNON-20.00%-8.00%2.23M EUR
GAM Star (Lux) - Merger Arbitrage I EURNON-2.00%0.00%NC4.53M EUR
Invesco Continental Eur Eq A EUR ADNON-8.00%3.00%1M EUR
Invesco Euro Equity Z EUR AccNON-15.00%0.00%1.87M EUR
Invesco Euro Structured Eq C EUR AccNON-9.00%0.00%1.3M EUR
Legg Mason QS MV Eurp Eq G&I GA EUR AccNON-12.00%6.00%0.09M EUR
MAM Optima 25-125 CNON-13.00%-1.00%2.23M EUR
Swiss Life (LUX) Equity Euro Zone EURNON-7.00%22.00%1M EUR
Threadneedle (Lux) Glbl Mlt Ast Inc AECNON-7.00%7.00%2.33M EUR
Threadneedle (Lux) Global Eq Inc 3EP EURNON-12.00%28.00%10.27M EUR
Threadneedle Glbl Eq Inc Ins X Acc GBPNON-12.00%30.00%NC2.33M GBP
UBS (Lux) ES Euro Countrs IncCHFH QLdisNON-14.00%0.00%NC14M CHF
UBS (Lux) ES German HiDiv  P-accNON-10.00%20.00%7.67M EUR
UBS (Lux) KSS Eurp Eq Val Opp EUR K1-accNON-24.00%3.00%2.1M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Telecommun...-0.20%22.47%EuropeActions - Télécommunications
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Telecommu...-3.80%22.19%EuropeActions - Télécommunications
SPDR MSCI Europe Communication Serv...0.07%16.16%EuropeActions - Télécommunications
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR0.64%10.40%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
IShares DivDAX (DE) - EUR-0.63%9.92%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR1.41%9.87%AllemagneActions - Technologie
Lyxor 1 DivDAX® - Dist - EUR-2.17%9.58%AllemagneActions
WisdomTree Germany Equity - USD He...1.31%7.20%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR1.44%7.02%-AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR0.20%5.45%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...0.10%5.33%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR1.57%5.32%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR1.69%5.32%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-0.87%5.32%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-0.97%5.32%AllemagneActions
Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR1.39%5.31%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...1.10%5.31%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR1.66%5.31%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR1.60%5.31%AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%5.12%-AllemagneActions
1  2  3  4  5  6Suiv.



Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,15 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,14 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -0,92%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.91%84 869
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.22%245 883
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-5.77%90 973
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.21%51 463
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY3.06%39 918
BCE INC.-4.37%39 567
