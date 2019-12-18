|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Telecommun...
|-0.20%
|22.47%
|Europe
|Actions - Télécommunications
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Telecommu...
|-3.80%
|22.19%
|Europe
|Actions - Télécommunications
|SPDR MSCI Europe Communication Serv...
|0.07%
|16.16%
|Europe
|Actions - Télécommunications
|IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR
|0.64%
|10.40%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares DivDAX (DE) - EUR
|-0.63%
|9.92%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR
|1.41%
|9.87%
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|Lyxor 1 DivDAX® - Dist - EUR
|-2.17%
|9.58%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|WisdomTree Germany Equity - USD He...
|1.31%
|7.20%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|1.44%
|7.02%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|0.20%
|5.45%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|0.10%
|5.33%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|1.57%
|5.32%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|1.69%
|5.32%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-0.87%
|5.32%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-0.97%
|5.32%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR
|1.39%
|5.31%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|1.10%
|5.31%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|1.66%
|5.31%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|1.60%
|5.31%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|5.12%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions