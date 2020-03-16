|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|-3.32%
|10.17%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|-3.29%
|9.89%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-3.92%
|9.16%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-3.83%
|9.16%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|-3.16%
|8.98%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Real Estat...
|-1.57%
|7.52%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-1.31%
|6.66%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-3.00%
|6.66%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR
|-0.38%
|2.73%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|-1.47%
|2.15%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR
|-1.88%
|1.86%
|Europe
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|-0.44%
|1.48%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...
|-1.40%
|1.45%
|Europe
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|-0.71%
|1.37%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-0.54%
|1.37%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-0.57%
|1.37%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|-0.51%
|1.37%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-0.56%
|1.36%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|0.10%
|1.35%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|0.60%
|1.35%
|Allemagne
|Actions