Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Wohnen SE    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 20/08 13:16:07
44.105 EUR   +0.93%
Fonds positionnés sur DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
BGF Continental Eurp Flex D2 USDNON5.00%34.00%NC109.25M USD
BNY Mellon Global Real Ret (GBP) X AccNON-3.00%-3.00%NC0.88M GBP
DPAM Capital B Real Estate EMU Sus BNON-17.00%15.00%14.08M EUR
DPAM INVEST B RealEst Eur Sus Div FNON-16.00%27.00%5.42M EUR
DPAM INVEST B RealEst Eur Sus FNON-19.00%8.00%41.51M EUR
Indep Actions Euro I A/INON-12.00%9.00%4M EUR
Moneta Multi Caps CNON-10.00%14.00%51.43M EUR
Patrival Moneta EuropeNON-11.00%0.00%NC51.43M EUR
Schroder ISF European Lrg Cap I Acc EURNON-5.00%16.00%9.89M EUR
Schroder ISF Eurp Opports C Acc EURNON-13.00%-7.00%0.84M EUR
SEB LI BlackRock Contnl Eur Flxbl EURNON-65.00%-53.00%NC109.25M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...-3.32%10.17%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...-3.29%9.89%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-3.92%9.16%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-3.83%9.16%EuropeActions - Immobilier
SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...-3.16%8.98%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Real Estat...-1.57%7.52%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-1.31%6.66%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-3.00%6.66%EuropeActions - Immobilier
Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR-0.38%2.73%AllemagneActions
IShares International Developed Pro...-1.47%2.15%MondeActions
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR-1.88%1.86%EuropeActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD-0.44%1.48%-AllemagneActions
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...-1.40%1.45%EuropeActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR-0.71%1.37%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-0.54%1.37%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-0.57%1.37%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR-0.51%1.37%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR-0.56%1.36%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...0.10%1.35%-AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR0.60%1.35%AllemagneActions
Graphique DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Durée : Période :
Deutsche Wohnen SE : Graphique analyse technique Deutsche Wohnen SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 43,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,84%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.99%17 907
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.73%44 896
VONOVIA SE21.29%38 025
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.17%33 064
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.14%19 075
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD19.28%14 576
