DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 28/10 09:17:05
4.54 EUR   -4.90%
08:16DEUTZ AG : Berenberg confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
23/10DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser toujours à l'achat
ZD
19/10DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser persiste à l'achat
ZD
Toute l'actualité

DEUTZ AG : Berenberg confirme sa recommandation neutre

28/10/2020 | 08:16
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Charlotte Friedrichs de chez Berenberg maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 5.20 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
CA 2020 1 253 M 1 475 M -
Résultat net 2020 -94,2 M -111 M -
Dette nette 2020 107 M 126 M -
PER 2020 -5,75x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 577 M 683 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,55x
VE / CA 2021 0,38x
Nbr Employés 4 673
Flottant 100%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,16 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,77 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 67,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,73%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-14.29%683
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%52 976
FANUC CORPORATION5.41%39 473
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.89%28 172
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.4.30%27 603
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED63.49%25 107
