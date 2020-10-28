|
DEUTZ AG : Berenberg confirme sa recommandation neutre
28/10/2020 | 08:16
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Charlotte Friedrichs de chez Berenberg maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 5.20 EUR.
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 253 M
1 475 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
-94,2 M
-111 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
107 M
126 M
-
|PER 2020
|-5,75x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
577 M
683 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,55x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,38x
|Nbr Employés
|4 673
|Flottant
|100%
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Objectif de cours Moyen
6,16 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
4,77 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
67,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
29,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
4,73%