DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 19/08 10:00:37
4.79 EUR   +2.31%
08:45DEUTZ AG : Berenberg neutre sur le dossier
ZD
12/08DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
11/08DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
DEUTZ AG : Berenberg neutre sur le dossier

19/08/2020
L'analyste Charlotte Friedrichs de chez Berenberg a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est remonté de 4.50 à 5.20 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 1 242 M 1 483 M -
Résultat net 2020 -68,9 M -82,2 M -
Dette nette 2020 37,5 M 44,7 M -
PER 2020 -8,15x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 566 M 675 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,49x
VE / CA 2021 0,34x
Nbr Employés 4 673
Flottant 100%
Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,44 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,68 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 60,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-15.94%675
ATLAS COPCO AB6.91%53 499
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.93%46 174
FANUC CORPORATION-5.04%35 029
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.44%26 763
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.60%25 512
