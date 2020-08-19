|
DEUTZ AG : Berenberg neutre sur le dossier
19/08/2020 | 08:45
L'analyste Charlotte Friedrichs de chez Berenberg a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est remonté de 4.50 à 5.20 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
1 242 M
1 483 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-68,9 M
-82,2 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
37,5 M
44,7 M
-
|PER 2020
|-8,15x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
566 M
675 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,49x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,34x
|Nbr Employés
|4 673
|Flottant
|100%
|
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
5,44 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,68 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
60,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
16,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-25,2%