DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank à l'achat
L'analyste Thorsten Reigber du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 283 M
1 523 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
-97,7 M
-116 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
93,2 M
111 M
-
|PER 2020
|-6,40x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
661 M
781 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,59x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,43x
|Nbr Employés
|4 575
|Flottant
|100%
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Objectif de cours Moyen
6,19 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
5,47 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
46,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
13,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-8,59%