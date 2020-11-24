DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 1 283 M 1 523 M - Résultat net 2020 -97,7 M -116 M - Dette nette 2020 93,2 M 111 M - PER 2020 -6,40x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 661 M 781 M - VE / CA 2020 0,59x VE / CA 2021 0,43x Nbr Employés 4 575 Flottant 100% Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Haussière Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 7 Objectif de cours Moyen 6,19 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,47 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,3% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,59% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -11.92% 781 ATLAS COPCO AB 18.90% 59 861 FANUC CORPORATION 20.61% 45 005 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 32.11% 35 022 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. 15.20% 29 795 SANDVIK AB 4.71% 27 733