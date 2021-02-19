|
DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Thorsten Reigber de chez DZ Bank considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 263 M
1 534 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
-107 M
-130 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
82,8 M
101 M
-
|PER 2020
|-6,76x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
721 M
871 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,64x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,48x
|Nbr Employés
|4 575
|Flottant
|100%
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
6,45 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
5,97 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
101%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
8,13%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-16,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs