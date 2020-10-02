|
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser optimiste sur le dossier
02/10/2020 | 09:47
Hauck & Aufhauser est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 7.50 EUR.
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 253 M
1 470 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
-85,2 M
-100,0 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
86,5 M
102 M
-
|PER 2020
|-6,61x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
606 M
712 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,55x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,39x
|Nbr Employés
|4 673
|Flottant
|100%
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
6,11 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
5,02 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
59,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
21,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-0,30%