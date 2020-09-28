|
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser persiste à l'achat
28/09/2020 | 10:42
Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 7.50 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
1 253 M
1 457 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-85,2 M
-99,2 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
86,5 M
101 M
-
|PER 2020
|-6,10x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
559 M
650 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,52x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,36x
|Nbr Employés
|4 673
|Flottant
|100%
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
6,11 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,63 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
72,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
32,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
8,04%