DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Xetra - 09/09 13:13:54
4.918 EUR   -0.57%
13:19DEUTZ AG : Kepler Cheuvreux toujours positif
ZD
11:59DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat
ZD
08/09DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat

09/09/2020
Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 7.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 1 248 M 1 468 M -
Résultat net 2020 -82,4 M -97,0 M -
Dette nette 2020 63,1 M 74,2 M -
PER 2020 -7,51x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 598 M 705 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,53x
VE / CA 2021 0,38x
Nbr Employés 4 673
Flottant 100%
Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,55 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,95 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -29,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-11.20%705
ATLAS COPCO AB7.39%53 193
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.21%41 251
FANUC CORPORATION2.26%37 644
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.72%26 112
SANDVIK AB-1.51%25 613
