DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 1 248 M 1 468 M - Résultat net 2020 -82,4 M -97,0 M - Dette nette 2020 63,1 M 74,2 M - PER 2020 -7,51x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 598 M 705 M - VE / CA 2020 0,53x VE / CA 2021 0,38x Nbr Employés 4 673 Flottant 100% Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 5,55 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,95 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,6% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas -29,2% Révisions de BNA Dirigeants Nom Titre Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -11.20% 705 ATLAS COPCO AB 7.39% 53 193 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 11.21% 41 251 FANUC CORPORATION 2.26% 37 644 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 0.72% 26 112 SANDVIK AB -1.51% 25 613