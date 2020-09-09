|
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat
09/09/2020 | 11:59
Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 7.50 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
1 248 M
1 468 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-82,4 M
-97,0 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
63,1 M
74,2 M
-
|PER 2020
|-7,51x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
598 M
705 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,53x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,38x
|Nbr Employés
|4 673
|Flottant
|100%
|
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
5,55 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,95 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
51,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
12,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-29,2%