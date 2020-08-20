|
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser toujours positif
20/08/2020 | 11:53
Hauck & Aufhauser est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 7.50 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
1 248 M
1 476 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-80,1 M
-94,7 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
35,0 M
41,4 M
-
|PER 2020
|-7,46x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
578 M
688 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,49x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,36x
|Nbr Employés
|4 673
|Flottant
|100%
|
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
5,53 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,78 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
56,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
15,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-26,8%