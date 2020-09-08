Connexion
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

08/09/2020 | 09:31
Mustafa Hidir de chez Warburg Research considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est réajusté à la hausse à 5.90 EUR contre 5.70 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 1 248 M 1 472 M -
Résultat net 2020 -80,1 M -94,5 M -
Dette nette 2020 54,1 M 63,8 M -
PER 2020 -7,47x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 579 M 684 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,51x
VE / CA 2021 0,36x
Nbr Employés 4 673
Flottant 100%
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,53 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,79 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -26,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-14.00%684
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%52 968
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.28%44 243
FANUC CORPORATION1.52%34 858
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.72%26 651
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.38%25 570
