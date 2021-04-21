|
DEUTZ AG : Berenberg est neutre
La recommandation du broker Berenberg est inchangée. L'analyste Charlotte Friedrichs demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est réajusté à la hausse à 6.50 EUR contre 6 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 470 M
1 769 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
37,2 M
44,8 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
34,5 M
41,5 M
-
|PER 2021
|27,3x
|Rendement 2021
|1,23%
|Capitalisation
|
736 M
886 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,52x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,44x
|Nbr Employés
|4 516
|Flottant
|100%
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
7,47 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
6,09 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
97,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
22,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-1,48%
