DEUTZ AG : Berenberg est neutre

Données financières EUR USD CA 2021 1 470 M 1 769 M - Résultat net 2021 37,2 M 44,8 M - Dette nette 2021 34,5 M 41,5 M - PER 2021 27,3x Rendement 2021 1,23% Capitalisation 736 M 886 M - VE / CA 2021 0,52x VE / CA 2022 0,44x Nbr Employés 4 516 Flottant 100% Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Haussière Haussière Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 6 Objectif de cours Moyen 7,47 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,09 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 97,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,6% Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,48% Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical Sebastian C. Schulte CFO, Head-Human Resources & Information Services Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 19.41% 886 ATLAS COPCO AB 29.42% 75 469 FANUC CORPORATION 5.44% 48 673 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 16.56% 40 986 SANDVIK AB 18.53% 35 628 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. 13.65% 33 154