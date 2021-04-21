Connexion
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 21/04 09:41:55
6.125 EUR   +0.57%
08:48DEUTZ AG  : Berenberg est neutre
ZD
20/04DEUTZ AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
19/04DEUTZ AG  : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

DEUTZ AG : Berenberg est neutre

21/04/2021 | 08:48
La recommandation du broker Berenberg est inchangée. L'analyste Charlotte Friedrichs demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est réajusté à la hausse à 6.50 EUR contre 6 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
CA 2021 1 470 M 1 769 M -
Résultat net 2021 37,2 M 44,8 M -
Dette nette 2021 34,5 M 41,5 M -
PER 2021 27,3x
Rendement 2021 1,23%
Capitalisation 736 M 886 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,52x
VE / CA 2022 0,44x
Nbr Employés 4 516
Flottant 100%
Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,47 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,09 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 97,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,48%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Sebastian C. Schulte CFO, Head-Human Resources & Information Services
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT19.41%886
ATLAS COPCO AB29.42%75 469
FANUC CORPORATION5.44%48 673
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.56%40 986
SANDVIK AB18.53%35 628
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.65%33 154
