|
DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank à l'achat
Déjà acheteur, DZ Bank continue de conseiller le titre à l'achat dans une note de recherche publiée par Thorsten Reigber.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 507 M
1 833 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
38,0 M
46,2 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
46,0 M
55,9 M
-
|PER 2021
|25,0x
|Rendement 2021
|1,06%
|
|Capitalisation
|
851 M
1 035 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,60x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,51x
|Nbr Employés
|4 516
|Flottant
|100%
|
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
7,55 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
7,05 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
70,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
7,17%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-14,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs