Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 10/05 14:05:10
7.038 EUR   -0.10%
13:35DEUTZ AG  : DZ Bank à l'achat
ZD
13:01DEUTZ AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
07/05DEUTZ AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank à l'achat

10/05/2021 | 13:35
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Déjà acheteur, DZ Bank continue de conseiller le titre à l'achat dans une note de recherche publiée par Thorsten Reigber.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
13:35DEUTZ AG  : DZ Bank à l'achat
ZD
13:01DEUTZ AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
07/05DEUTZ AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
21/04DEUTZ AG  : Hauck & Aufhauser favorable sur le dossier
ZD
21/04DEUTZ AG  : Berenberg est neutre
ZD
20/04DEUTZ AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
19/04DEUTZ AG  : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
24/03DEUTZ AG  : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
24/03DEUTZ AG  : Opinion positive de Kepler Cheuvreux
ZD
22/03BOURSE DE PARIS : L'Amérique accélère, l'Europe s'enlise
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 1 507 M 1 833 M -
Résultat net 2021 38,0 M 46,2 M -
Dette nette 2021 46,0 M 55,9 M -
PER 2021 25,0x
Rendement 2021 1,06%
Capitalisation 851 M 1 035 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,60x
VE / CA 2022 0,51x
Nbr Employés 4 516
Flottant 100%
Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,55 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,05 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 70,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,17%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Sebastian C. Schulte CFO, Head-Human Resources & Information Services
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Markus Müller Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT38.14%1 035
ATLAS COPCO AB24.10%73 005
FANUC CORPORATION4.50%46 829
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.20%41 210
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.23.03%35 479
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED34.99%35 234