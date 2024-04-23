Devon Energy Corporation est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. L'activité s'organise autour de 2 pôles : - production et vente de pétrole, de gaz naturel et de gaz naturel liquéfié ; - prestations de services pétroliers et gaziers : notamment prestations de construction de conduits, d'unités de stockage, de traitement et de transformation des hydrocarbures.

