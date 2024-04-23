Action DVN DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Devon Energy Corporation

Actions

DVN

US25179M1036

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
52,13 USD +0,58 % Graphique intraday de Devon Energy Corporation -1,04 % +15,08 %
02:36 DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Susquehanna optimiste sur le dossier ZM
01:52 DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM

Profil Société

Devon Energy Corporation est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. L'activité s'organise autour de 2 pôles : - production et vente de pétrole, de gaz naturel et de gaz naturel liquéfié ; - prestations de services pétroliers et gaziers : notamment prestations de construction de conduits, d'unités de stockage, de traitement et de transformation des hydrocarbures.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour Devon Energy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
31
Dernier Cours de Cloture
51,83 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
57,39 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+10,72 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Action Devon Energy Corporation
+15,08 % 32,89 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+8,55 % 296 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+11,42 % 152 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+38,77 % 118 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+21,10 % 82,18 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+10,71 % 76,6 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+12,21 % 59,07 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+8,37 % 47,4 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-7,24 % 35,86 Md
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+30,63 % 35,82 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
