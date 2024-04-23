Devon Energy Corporation
DVN
US25179M1036
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|52,13 USD
|+0,58 %
|-1,04 %
|+15,08 %
|02:36
|DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Susquehanna optimiste sur le dossier
|ZM
|01:52
|DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier
|ZM
- Devon Energy Corporation : Susquehanna optimiste sur le dossier