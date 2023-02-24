Recherche avancée
    DVO   GB0002670437

DEVRO PLC

(DVO)
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  16:56:21 24/02/2023
327.75 GBX   -0.08%
16:48Calendrier des réunions d'actionnaires au Royaume-Uni - 7 prochains jours
AN
16/02Des records pour le FTSE et le CAC mais l'indice américain PPI frappe New York
AN
16/02Le FTSE 100 reste au-dessus de 8 000
AN
Calendrier des réunions d'actionnaires au Royaume-Uni - 7 prochains jours

24/02/2023 | 16:48
Lundi 27 février Bonhill Group PLCGM re proposed capital reductionCarr's Group PLCAGMDiversified Energy Co PLCGM re capital raise and proposed acquisitionOncimmune Holdings PLCAGMRamsdens Holdings PLCAGMTuesday 28 February Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLCAGMAquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCGM re vote sur le premier appel public à l'épargneCora Gold LtdGM re levée de fondsEdge Performance VCT PLCGM re liquidation volontaireHambro Perks Acquisition Co LtdEGM prolongation du regroupement d'entreprisesImage Scan Holdings PLCAGMKavango Resources PLCGM re approbation de l'émission des WarrantsNcondezi Energy LtdEGM re changement de nomNewmark Security PLCAGMReabold Resources PLCGM re réduction de capitalWatkin Jones PLCAGM mercredi 1er mars Atlantic Lithium LtdEGM re arrangement de rémunérationCC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLCAGMParagon Banking Group PLCAGMRiver & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co LtdAGM jeudi 2 marsAberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLCAGMChenavari Toro Income Fund LtdAGMSchroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLCAGMVictorian Plumbing Group PLCAGMvendredi 3 mars Devro PLCGM et assemblée du tribunal acquisition de Devro PLC par Saria SEGuild Esports PLCAGM Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. Tous droits réservés.

Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED 0.74%38.4825 Cours en différé.2.00%
BONHILL GROUP PLC -8.00%6.9 Cours en différé.-3.23%
CHENAVARI TORO INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.00%0.4935 Cours en différé.-3.24%
CORA GOLD LIMITED -2.44%4 Cours en différé.-2.96%
DEVRO PLC -0.14%327.54 Cours en différé.6.49%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 0.26%103.464 Cours en différé.-11.34%
GUILD ESPORTS PLC -5.25%0.9001 Cours en différé.-26.92%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY -3.19%12.15 Cours en différé.24.38%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED 1.97%1035 Cours en différé.2.48%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC -2.94%1.65 Cours en différé.-5.56%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC -2.04%1.1265 Cours en différé.-14.81%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED -2.86%0.85 Cours en différé.40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC -6.29%41.7 Cours en différé.34.85%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC 1.08%56 Cours en différé.-3.45%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC -0.51%585 Cours en différé.4.35%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC -4.85%215.9 Cours en différé.13.00%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC -3.38%0.2319 Cours en différé.17.07%
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC 1.32%84.903 Cours en différé.2.70%
VICTORIAN PLUMBING GROUP PLC -1.66%80.1 Cours en différé.5.78%
WATKIN JONES PLC 1.22%98.8937 Cours en différé.-2.69%
Données financières
CA 2022 275 M 330 M 312 M
Résultat net 2022 30,4 M 36,6 M 34,5 M
Dette nette 2022 86,2 M 104 M 97,8 M
PER 2022 18,2x
Rendement 2022 2,91%
Capitalisation 549 M 660 M 623 M
VE / CA 2022 2,31x
VE / CA 2023 2,13x
Nbr Employés 1 890
Flottant 98,8%
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 328,00 GBX
Objectif de cours Moyen 314,33 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,17%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rutger A. Helbing Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rohan Cummings Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Paul Good Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm Stuart Swift Independent Non-Executive Director
Veronica Lesley Jackson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DEVRO PLC6.49%660
TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HOLDING CORP-5.81%9 320
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.8.93%8 533
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK2.25%7 835
NONGSHIM CO., LTD.1.40%1 612
CCL PRODUCTS (INDIA) LIMITED3.17%880