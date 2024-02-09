Action DXCM DEXCOM, INC.
DexCom, Inc.

Actions

DXCM

US2521311074

Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 15:33:53 09/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
124 USD -2,37 % Graphique intraday de DexCom, Inc. +3,63 % +2,39 %
DEXCOM, INC. : Bernstein maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
DEXCOM, INC. : Leerink Partners optimiste sur le dossier ZM
DEXCOM, INC. : Canaccord Genuity reste à l'achat ZM
DEXCOM, INC. : Opinion positive de TD Cowen ZM
DexCom, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Dexcom dépasse les estimations de bénéfices grâce à une forte demande de glucomètres RE
Transcript : DexCom, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Dexcom : hausse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre ; perspectives pour 2024 MT
DexCom, Inc. Réitère ses prévisions de revenus pour l'année fiscale 2024 CI
DexCom, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Les actions en baisse avant l'ouverture des marchés, l'Asie et l'Europe en hausse MT
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Le S&P500 record vise les 5 000, la Chine se dégonfle RE
DexCom, Inc. lance Dexcom One+, une nouvelle technologie puissante de gestion du diabète accessible à un plus grand nombre de personnes CI
DEXCOM, INC. : Raymond James optimiste sur le dossier ZM
DEXCOM, INC. : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
DexCom entame la construction d'une usine de production en Irlande MT
DexCom, Inc. inaugure son nouveau site de production en Irlande CI
Dexcom, Inc. annonce que le système de surveillance continue du glucose Dexcom G7 se connecte désormais à la pompe à insuline t:Slim X2 ? de Tandem Diabetes Care dans plusieurs pays d'Europe et en Afrique du Sud. CI
Transcript : DexCom, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-08-2024 09:45 AM
DexCom annonce des revenus préliminaires pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année 2023 ; fournit des prévisions de revenus pour 2024 MT
Dexcom, Inc. donne des prévisions de revenus pour l'ensemble de l'année 2024 CI
DEXCOM, INC. : Raymond James à l'achat ZM
Wall-Street : retrouve sa pleine confiance après chiffre PIB CF
DEXCOM, INC. : Piper Sandler toujours positif ZM
Un initié de Dexcom a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 489 128 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Graphique DexCom, Inc.

Profil Société

DexCom, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de systèmes de surveillance continue du glucose (CGM) destinés aux personnes diabétiques et aux prestataires de soins de santé. La société propose un appareil implantable permettant la mesure en continu des taux de glycémie et un transmetteur externe auquel le capteur transmet les niveaux du glucose à des intervalles spécifiés. 73,6% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour DexCom, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
22
Dernier Cours de Cloture
127 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
143,2 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+12,74 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DEXCOM, INC. Action DexCom, Inc.
+2,39 % 49 089 M $
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Action Abbott Laboratories
+2,14 % 195 Mrd $
MEDTRONIC PLC Action Medtronic plc
+4,61 % 115 Mrd $
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY Action Becton, Dickinson and Company
-1,28 % 69 542 M $
CENCORA, INC. Action Cencora, Inc.
+12,14 % 45 945 M $
HOYA CORPORATION Action Hoya Corporation
+1,73 % 42 332 M $
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. Action West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
+16,69 % 30 402 M $
TERUMO CORPORATION Action Terumo Corporation
+17,68 % 26 966 M $
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
+0,99 % 26 562 M $
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Action Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
+7,87 % 26 331 M $
Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale - Autres
