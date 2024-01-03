Action DXCM DEXCOM, INC.
DexCom, Inc.

Actions

DXCM

US2521311074

Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:16:07 03/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
120,84 USD -1,82 % Graphique intraday de DexCom, Inc. -2,20 % -2,48 %
18:02 DEXCOM, INC. : Raymond James à l'achat ZM
21/12 Wall-Street : retrouve sa pleine confiance après chiffre PIB CF
Dernières actualités sur DexCom, Inc.

DEXCOM, INC. : Raymond James à l'achat ZM
Wall-Street : retrouve sa pleine confiance après chiffre PIB CF
DEXCOM, INC. : Piper Sandler toujours positif ZM
Un initié de Dexcom a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 489 128 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Dexcom a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 360 004 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
DEXCOM, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
Tandem Diabetes Care lance une mise à jour du logiciel de pompe à insuline pour l'intégration avec Dexcom aux États-Unis MT
Dexcom, Inc. annonce que le système de surveillance continue du glucose Dexcom G7 se connecte désormais à la pompe à insuline Tandem t:slim X2 CI
Un initié de Dexcom a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 413 774 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
DEXCOM, INC. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : DexCom, Inc. Presents at Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, Nov-29-2023 08:30 AM CI
Wall Street : biais encore positif avant les '3 sorcières' CF
Wall Street : biais encore positif à la veille '3 sorcières' CF
Un initié de Dexcom a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 101 256 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Wall Street hésite après un rallye, l'accent étant mis sur les données relatives à l'inflation RE
Les valeurs des appareils médicaux augmentent après les données sur les bénéfices cardiaques du Wegovy RE
Les fabricants d'appareils médicaux progressent après les résultats de l'essai sur l'obésité du Wegovy RE
Wall St chute, les méga-capitalisations s'affaiblissent avant les données sur l'inflation RE
Les entreprises américaines évaluent l'impact commercial des nouveaux médicaments amaigrissants RE
Un initié de Dexcom a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 192 249 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Les entreprises américaines évaluent l'impact commercial des nouveaux médicaments amaigrissants RE
Wall Street : la FED délivre le message qui détend les taux CF
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé glissent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé reculent dans les échanges de l'après-midi MT
DexCom est sur la bonne voie pour dépasser la croissance historique de ses ventes, selon UBS MT

Profil Société

DexCom, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de systèmes de surveillance continue du glucose (CGM) destinés aux personnes diabétiques et aux prestataires de soins de santé. La société propose un appareil implantable permettant la mesure en continu des taux de glycémie et un transmetteur externe auquel le capteur transmet les niveaux du glucose à des intervalles spécifiés. 73,6% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale
Agenda
08/01/2024 - JPMorgan Healthcare Conference
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour DexCom, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
23
Dernier Cours de Cloture
123,09 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
137,37 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+11,60 %
Secteur Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DEXCOM, INC. Action DexCom, Inc.
-2,46 % 47 559 M $
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Action Abbott Laboratories
-0,37 % 191 Mrd $
MEDTRONIC PLC Action Medtronic plc
+0,68 % 110 Mrd $
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY Action Becton, Dickinson and Company
-0,86 % 71 059 M $
HOYA CORPORATION Action Hoya Corporation
-.--% 43 571 M $
CENCORA CORPORATION Action Cencora Corporation
+2,04 % 41 502 M $
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
-4,47 % 26 328 M $
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. Action West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
-2,93 % 25 799 M $
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. Action Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
-0,78 % 25 368 M $
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Action Sartorius Stedim Biotech
+1,96 % 25 152 M $
Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale - Autres
