Action FANG DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Actions

FANG

US25278X1090

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

 16:47:34 24/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
152,6 USD +0,76 % Graphique intraday de Diamondback Energy, Inc. +1,79 % -1,69 %
16:07 DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
23/01 DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Jefferies & Co. n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Dernières actualités sur Diamondback Energy, Inc.

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Jefferies & Co. n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Opinion positive de Stifel Nicolaus ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Mizuho Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : BofA Securities conserve son opinion négative ZM
Un initié de Diamondback Energy a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 4 800 246 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : RBC Capital Markets reste à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
Wall Street : scénario presque parfait, sauf pour les T-Bonds CF
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus reste à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Piper Sandler réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM
Les résultats de Diamondback Energy au troisième trimestre ont montré des rendements en capital de premier ordre, selon UBS MT
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY AFFIRME QUE LE SECTEUR DES INFRASTRUCTURES... RE
Transcript : Diamondback Energy, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - Mardi 7 novembre 2023 AO
Diamondback Energy : baisse de ses bénéfices trimestriels AO
Diamondback Energy : baisse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au 3ème trimestre MT
Diamondback Energy, Inc. fournit des prévisions de production pour l'année 2023 CI
Diamondback Energy, Inc. déclare un dividende de base et en espèces pour le troisième trimestre 2023, payable le 24 novembre 2023 CI

Graphique Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Graphique Diamondback Energy, Inc.
Profil Société

Diamondback Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production de pétrole brut (79,4%) : 81,6 millions de barils produits en 2022 ; - production de gaz naturel liquéfié (10,9%) : 29.8 millions de barils produits ; - production de gaz naturel (8,9%) : 5 milliards de m3 produits ; - autres (0,8%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
30
Dernier Cours de Cloture
151,5 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
178,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+17,87 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
-2,06 % 27 111 M $
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
-4,20 % 267 Mrd $
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+6,00 % 84 165 M $
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
-2,36 % 67 210 M $
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
-8,52 % 64 362 M $
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
-2,39 % 51 196 M $
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
-4,64 % 49 785 M $
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
-4,12 % 42 011 M $
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-0,29 % 38 776 M $
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Action Devon Energy Corporation
-8,68 % 26 461 M $
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
