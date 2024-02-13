Diamondback Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production de pétrole brut (79,4%) : 81,6 millions de barils produits en 2022 ; - production de gaz naturel liquéfié (10,9%) : 29.8 millions de barils produits ; - production de gaz naturel (8,9%) : 5 milliards de m3 produits ; - autres (0,8%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.

