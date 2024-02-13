Action FANG DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Actions

FANG

US25278X1090

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:27:12 13/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
165,8 USD -0,11 % Graphique intraday de Diamondback Energy, Inc. +9,72 % +7,53 %
17:01 DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : TD Cowen reste à l'achat ZM
17:01 DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Piper Sandler réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Pour débloquer l'article, INSCRIVEZ-VOUS !
Vous êtes déja client ? Se connecter

Dernières actualités sur Diamondback Energy, Inc.

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : TD Cowen reste à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Piper Sandler réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Roth MKM toujours à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Truist Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Evercore ISI toujours positif ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Susquehanna reste à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Scotiabank toujours à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : BMO Capital maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Verde et Diamondback développent une unité de transformation du gaz naturel en essence au Texas ; les actions de Verde augmentent MT
La prudence à l'approche de données clés sur l'inflation pèse sur les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions avant la cloche de mardi. MT
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM
LE CHIFFRE - 50 milliards de dollars, la valeur combinée de Diamondback & Endeavor Energy Our Logo
Pourquoi le fondateur d'Endeavor Energy a vendu son entreprise après avoir repoussé des offres pendant des années RE
Wall Street : pluie de records mais vapeur inversée à 19h00 CF
Point marchés-Prudence en vue en Europe avant l'inflation américaine RE
Wall Street termine en ordre dispersé, record pour le Dow Jones AW
WallStreet : pluie de records mais inverse la vapeur vers 19H CF
Le pétrole hésitant, le gaz naturel américain au plus bas depuis trois ans et AW
Les marchés européens en hausse, Wall Street consolide avant l'inflation US AW
Le Dow Jones atteint un niveau record avant les données sur l'inflation à la consommation de mardi MT
Les indices boursiers de référence sont mitigés lundi avant les données de l'IPC MT
Les marchés boursiers américains clôturent en demi-teinte lundi avant les données sur l'inflation pour le mois de janvier MT
Point marchés-Wall Street termine en ordre dispersé avant l'inflation RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent lundi en fin d'après-midi MT
Le Nasdaq s'éloigne de son record historique, le Dow et le S&P 500 progressent légèrement RE

Graphique Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Graphique Diamondback Energy, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Diamondback Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production de pétrole brut (79,4%) : 81,6 millions de barils produits en 2022 ; - production de gaz naturel liquéfié (10,9%) : 29.8 millions de barils produits ; - production de gaz naturel (8,9%) : 5 milliards de m3 produits ; - autres (0,8%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
166 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
182,1 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,70 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+7,53 % 29 554 M $
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+1,20 % 286 Mrd $
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
-4,86 % 131 Mrd $
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+11,38 % 92 044 M $
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
-7,49 % 65 808 M $
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
-6,49 % 65 527 M $
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+1,24 % 53 579 M $
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
-3,86 % 51 088 M $
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
-0,79 % 43 892 M $
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
+0,23 % 38 685 M $
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Diamondback Energy, Inc.
  5. Diamondback Energy, Inc. : Susquehanna reste à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer