Action FANG DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Actions

FANG

US25278X1090

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
202,6 USD +0,92 % Graphique intraday de Diamondback Energy, Inc. -1,35 % +30,63 %
02:44 DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM
02:38 DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Truist Securities à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Diamondback Energy, Inc.

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Truist Securities à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Susquehanna toujours positif ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Piper Sandler optimiste sur le dossier ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : TD Cowen toujours à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities reste à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Siebert Williams Shank à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : BMO Capital optimiste sur le dossier ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Opinion positive de UBS ZM
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Mizuho Securities toujours positif ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse avant le marché mercredi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
L'inflation US, cet éléphant dans la pièce Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Airbus, Arkema, Euroapi, Nestlé, Barry Callebaut, Intel, Boeing, Alibaba... Our Logo
Diamondback Energy offre 5,5 milliards de dollars d'obligations pour le rachat d'Endeavor MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse en fin d'après-midi mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie ralentissent dans les échanges de l'après-midi de mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
Diamondback Energy lance une offre d'obligations en cinq parties pour un montant de 5 milliards de dollars MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont en hausse en fin d'après-midi lundi MT
Les plus fortes hausses de la mi-journée MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie ralentissent dans les échanges de l'après-midi de lundi MT
Les actions d'AltC Acquisition montent en flèche après l'annonce par Oklo d'un accord sur l'alimentation électrique MT

Graphique Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Graphique Diamondback Energy, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Diamondback Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production de pétrole brut (87,8%) : 96,2 millions de barils produits en 2023 ; - production de gaz naturel liquéfié (8,2%) : 34.2 millions de barils produits ; - production de gaz naturel (3,1%) : 5,6 milliards de m3 produits ; - autres (0,9%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
30/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
200,7 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
218 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,62 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+30,63 % 35,82 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+8,55 % 296 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+11,42 % 152 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+40,31 % 118 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+21,10 % 82,18 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+10,71 % 76,6 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+12,21 % 59,07 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+8,37 % 47,4 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-7,34 % 35,86 Md
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Action Devon Energy Corporation
+15,08 % 32,89 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action FANG
  4. Actualités Diamondback Energy, Inc.
  5. Diamondback Energy, Inc. : Susquehanna toujours positif