Diamondback Energy, Inc.
Actions
FANG
US25278X1090
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|165,8 USD
|-0,11 %
|+9,52 %
|+7,34 %
|17:01
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : TD Cowen reste à l'achat
|ZM
|17:01
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Piper Sandler réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+7,53 %
|29 554 M $
|+1,20 %
|286 Mrd $
|-4,86 %
|131 Mrd $
|+11,38 %
|92 044 M $
|-7,49 %
|65 808 M $
|-6,49 %
|65 527 M $
|+1,24 %
|53 579 M $
|-3,86 %
|51 088 M $
|-0,79 %
|43 892 M $
|+0,23 %
|38 685 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Diamondback Energy, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Diamondback Energy, Inc.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. : TD Cowen reste à l'achat