Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  5. Actualités
  6. Reco analystes
    DRNA

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(DRNA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 16/04 18:06:57
29.42 USD   +3.12%
17:01DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZM
2018BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat

16/04/2021 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
17:01DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZM
2018BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 208 M - 173 M
Résultat net 2021 -63,3 M - -52,8 M
Tréso. nette 2021 669 M - 558 M
PER 2021 -24,7x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 2 177 M 2 177 M 1 817 M
VE / CA 2021 7,27x
VE / CA 2022 8,00x
Nbr Employés 302
Flottant 90,1%
Graphique DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,44 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,53 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 68,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 19,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Douglas M. Fambrough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas W. Pagán Chief Financial Officer
J. Kevin Buchi Chairman
Bob D. Brown Chief Scientific Officer
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.33%2 177
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.08%82 808
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-6.45%57 225
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.40%51 514
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.16%50 406
BIONTECH SE72.62%33 987
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ