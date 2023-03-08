|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
|
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa rec..
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa r..
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase maintient son o..
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Evercore ISI toujours à l'acha..
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : BofA Securities toujours à l'a..
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Barclays reste à l'achat
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : UBS confirme sa recommandation..
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Citigroup neutre sur le dossie..
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Morgan Stanley réitère son opi..
|
ZM
|18:51
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Telsey Advisory Group réitère ..
|
ZM
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
12 217 M
-
11 550 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
1 079 M
-
1 020 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
609 M
-
576 M
|PER 2023
|13,4x
|Rendement 2023
|1,34%
|
|Capitalisation
|
12 244 M
12 244 M
11 575 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,95x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,85x
|Nbr Employés
|34 300
|Flottant
|34,6%
|
|Graphique DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|27
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|146,79 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|152,84 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|4,12%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs