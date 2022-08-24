Connexion
    DKS   US2533931026

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

(DKS)
  Rapport
24/08/2022
109.97 USD   -1.05%
18:01DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZM
17:20Selon Oppenheimer, Dick's Sporting Goods a enregistré un deuxième trimestre "meilleur que prévu" dans un contexte post-Covid-19 "délicat".
MT
16:01DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat

24/08/2022 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 11 855 M - 11 881 M
Résultat net 2023 983 M - 985 M
Tréso. nette 2023 277 M - 278 M
PER 2023 10,7x
Rendement 2023 1,68%
Capitalisation 8 950 M 8 950 M 8 969 M
VE / CA 2023 0,73x
VE / CA 2024 0,69x
Nbr Employés 34 300
Flottant 38,4%
Tendances analyse technique DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 111,14 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 120,34 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,27%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lauren R. Hobart President
Navdeep Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward W. Stack Executive Chairman & Chief Merchandising Officer
Vladimir Rak Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence J. Schorr Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-3.35%8 950
FRASERS GROUP PLC7.00%4 500
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-30.42%1 973
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-16.37%1 635
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-27.63%488
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.69%434