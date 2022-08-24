|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
11 855 M
-
11 881 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
983 M
-
985 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
277 M
-
278 M
|PER 2023
|10,7x
|Rendement 2023
|1,68%
|
|Capitalisation
|
8 950 M
8 950 M
8 969 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,73x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,69x
|Nbr Employés
|34 300
|Flottant
|38,4%
|
|Graphique DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|111,14 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|120,34 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|8,27%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs