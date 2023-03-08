Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    DKS   US2533931026

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

(DKS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:23:33 08/03/2023
148.87 USD   +1.41%
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation neutre

08/03/2023 | 18:51
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa rec..
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa r..
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase maintient son o..
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Evercore ISI toujours à l'acha..
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : BofA Securities toujours à l'a..
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Barclays reste à l'achat
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : UBS confirme sa recommandation..
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Citigroup neutre sur le dossie..
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Morgan Stanley réitère son opi..
ZM
18:51DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Telsey Advisory Group réitère ..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 12 217 M - 11 550 M
Résultat net 2023 1 079 M - 1 020 M
Tréso. nette 2023 609 M - 576 M
PER 2023 13,4x
Rendement 2023 1,34%
Capitalisation 12 244 M 12 244 M 11 575 M
VE / CA 2023 0,95x
VE / CA 2024 0,85x
Nbr Employés 34 300
Flottant 34,6%
Graphique DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Durée : Période :
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Dernier Cours de Clôture 146,79 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 152,84 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,12%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lauren R. Hobart President
Navdeep Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward W. Stack Executive Chairman & Chief Merchandising Officer
Vladimir Rak Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence J. Schorr Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.22.03%12 244
FRASERS GROUP PLC10.42%4 248
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED25.49%2 004
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-14.46%1 414
KMD BRANDS LIMITED2.91%475
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.72%342