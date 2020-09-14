Connexion
DILLARD'S, INC.

(DDS)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 14/09 21:54:33
35.015 USD   +4.09%
29/06DILLARD'S, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
30/03DILLARD'S, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019DILLARD'S, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur DILLARD'S, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-2.74%0.20%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-1.02%0.17%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.91%0.04%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.04%0.01%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...0.13%0.01%MondeActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,80 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,64 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 1,07%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -20,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -43,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DILLARD'S, INC.-54.22%753
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.13.82%9 869
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-25.64%7 873
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-5.22%6 334
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.254.61%5 634
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED3.93%3 835
