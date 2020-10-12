Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diversified Gas & Oil PLC    DGOC   GB00BYX7JT74

DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC

(DGOC)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 12/10 15:30:04
110.2 GBX   +2.80%
29/05DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC : publication des résultats annuels
04/03DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...3.92%0.34%EuropeActions



Graphique DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,83 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 20,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC0.66%986
CNOOC LIMITED-40.97%44 071
CONOCOPHILLIPS-45.98%37 679
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-55.16%21 869
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.17%21 089
ECOPETROL S.A.-41.54%20 836
