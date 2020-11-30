Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Diversified Royalty Corp.    DIV   CA2553311002

DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP.

(DIV)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 30/11 20:19:00
2.28 CAD   +0.44%
12/11DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP. : Détachement de dividende
FA
14/10DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP. : Détachement de dividende
FA
14/09DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...4.81%0.19%CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP.
Durée : Période :
Diversified Royalty Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Diversified Royalty Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,82 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,27 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 14,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP.-27.71%211
BLACKROCK, INC.42.25%109 062
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.54%62 263
UBS GROUP AG7.65%52 200
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.62%35 401
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.19.53%32 975
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ