DLSI : Group DLSI – Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2022
The DLSI Group recorded consolidated revenues of €144.7 million in Q3 2022 compared to €144 million in Q3 2021.
Find the full press release below.
DLSI SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 16:13:02 UTC.
|Toute l'actualité sur DLSI
Données financières
|CA 2021
195 M
195 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
2,94 M
2,94 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
12,9 M
12,9 M
-
|PER 2021
|11,1x
|Rendement 2021
|2,34%
|Capitalisation
24,7 M
24,7 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,22x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,10x
|Nbr Employés
|235
|Flottant
|35,1%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DLSI
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|DLSI
|-24.22%
|25