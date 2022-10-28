Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. DLSI
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALDLS   FR0010404368

DLSI

(ALDLS)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:06 28/10/2022
9.900 EUR   +2.06%
18:14Dlsi : Group DLSI – Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2022
PU
18:14Dlsi : Groupe DLSI – CA 3ème Trimestre 2022
PU
17:13Dlsi : Groupe DLSI - Chiffre d'affaires 3ème Trimestre 2022
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

DLSI : Group DLSI – Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2022

28/10/2022 | 18:14
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DLSI Group recorded consolidated revenues of €144.7 million in Q3 2022 compared to €144 million in Q3 2021.

Find the full press release below.

Disclaimer

DLSI SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 16:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur DLSI
18:14Dlsi : Group DLSI – Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2022
PU
18:14Dlsi : Groupe DLSI – CA 3ème Trimestre 2022
PU
17:13Dlsi : Groupe DLSI - Chiffre d'affaires 3ème Trimestre 2022
PU
17:13Dlsi : Groupe DLSI - Chiffre d'affaires 3ème Trimestre 2022
PU
08:33Dlsi : Groupe DLSI - Rapport financier semestriel 30 juin 2022
PU
27/10Dlsi : Groupe DLSI - Rapport financier semstriel 2022
PU
30/09DLSI annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
30/09DLSI : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
30/09Dlsi : Groupe DLSI - Résultat 1er semestre 2022
PU
01/08Feu d'artifice en juillet
ZB
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2021 195 M 195 M -
Résultat net 2021 2,94 M 2,94 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 12,9 M 12,9 M -
PER 2021 11,1x
Rendement 2021 2,34%
Capitalisation 24,7 M 24,7 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,22x
VE / CA 2021 0,10x
Nbr Employés 235
Flottant 35,1%
Graphique DLSI
Durée : Période :
DLSI : Graphique analyse technique DLSI | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DLSI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Thierry Doudot Chairman-Management Board
Jean-Marie Nantern Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Doudot Member-Supervisory Board
Véronique Lutz Member-Supervisory Board
Laurent Lutz Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DLSI-24.22%25
RANDSTAD N.V.-17.24%9 093
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-33.06%8 061
ADECCO GROUP AG-33.71%5 159
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.66%4 711
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-22.05%3 933