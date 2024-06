The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024 approved the proposed dividend for the 2023 financial year of 0.40 euros per share.

Disclaimer

DLSI SA published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 07:29:06 UTC.